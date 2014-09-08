Last day to buy 2014 American Eagle platinum bullion announced

The U.S. Mint's 2014 American Eagle platinum bullion coins will be available to authorized purchasers until Oct. 1, 2014, the Mint announced on Sept. 8.

Time is running out for authorized purchasers to buy the U.S. Mint’s first batch of platinum bullion coins in six years.



The last day to order 2014 American Eagle platinum bullion coins will be Wednesday, Oct. 1, according to an email from the Mint to its authorized purchasers sent to Coin World on Sept. 8.



The Mint’s end-of-year transition from 2014 bullion coins to 2015 bullion coins will take place thereafter.



"We will begin accepting new orders for 2015-dated platinum bullion coins in early January 2015,” the Mint email reads. "More information about the 2015 platinum bullion coin program will be available over the next few months."



As Coin World reported last week, the Mint has sold 13,600 ounces of platinum bullion coins since March, the first time they were offered for sale since 2008.



The Mint exclusively sells its bullion coins to its network of authorized purchasers, who then sell the coins to wholesale and retail buyers.

The American Eagle platinum bullion coin program was introduced in 1997.

