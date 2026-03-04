Platinum American Eagle near 10% sold

The maximum mintage for the Proof 2026-W American Eagle, Charters of Freedom: Declaration of Independence platinum $100 coin is 15,000 coins.

First-day sales to the public Feb. 6 from the United States Mint of the limited edition Proof 2026-W American Eagle, Charters of Freedom: Declaration of Independence platinum $100 coin inched over 10% of the maximum issue authorized, with 1,577 coins recorded sold.

The coin bureau has limited mintage and release of the issue to 15,000 coins.

The issue price for each 1-ounce .999 fine platinum coin on the first day of sale was $2,645, a price subject to change weekly, dependent on changes in the closing spot price of the metal over the previous weeks. The first-day sales number does not include any sales to the dealers who comprise the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP). The number of coins allocated to ABPP from the 15,000-coin maximum mintage is 1,750 coins.

For this product, the ABPP have no discount for purchases.

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In total, 18 dealers are ABPP vetted. The ABPP program was initiated in March 2021. The Mint does not disclose which dealers participate in the program. In contrast, the 13 authorized purchasers approved to buy and sell the Mint’s gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion coins are openly listed. Proof American Eagle coins are not part of the bullion program, however.

The obverse design for this first Charters of Freedom coin depicts sun rays beginning to emerge through storm clouds, representing both the dawn of a new nation arising from the turmoil of revolution and the Enlightenment ideas that influenced the Declaration of Independence. The design was created by Artistic Infusion Program designer Christopher R. Polentz and sculpted by Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. The common reverse design for the three-year American Eagle, Charters of Freedom platinum coin series depicts an eagle in flight, an olive branch in its talons. It was created by Mint AIP designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by then Mint lead sculptor-engraver Donald Everhart II.