Plans underway for Summer FUN

With the conclusion of the 2022 FUN Convention, organizers with the Florida United Numismatists will now direct their attention in full measure to the annual Summer FUN. This year’s event will run from July 7-9 and will take place in Hall SA1 of the South Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center.

The show will open to the public each day at 10 a.m., closing at 6:30 on Thursday and Friday. The final day will see the bourse floor closing an hour earlier at 5:30 to end the show.

Numismatic dealers from around the country will converge at the show to buy, sell and appraise coins, paper currency, tokens, medals and other items. Convention visitors, including busses from Florida clubs, will be on hand to check out all the displays and educational opportunities.

Last year’s Summer FUN drew one of the largest crowds in the history of the organization. The 2022 event will be the 16th edition of the summer get-together.