Plans being developed for Dallas National Money Show

Dallas is the place to be March 3 to 5 for those planning to attend the American Numismatic Association National Money Show.

News release from the American Numismatic Association:

Give a Money Talks presentation in Dallas

Money Talks allow the nation's top experts to present interesting, informative talks about all types of money. Applications are currently being accepted for Money Talks at the 2016 Dallas National Money Show, March 3 through 5 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The deadline for proposals is November 30, 2015.

These 30- to 45-minute presentations cover a wide range of topics and are a chance for collectors to discuss their ideas and collections with the numismatic community.

Create an exhibit at Dallas National Money Show

The registration deadline is Jan. 11, 2016, for displaying and competing in the Collector Exhibits program at the Dallas National Money Show. The Collector Exhibits area contains some of the most interesting and educational aspects of ANA shows and gives members the chance to display their numismatic knowledge, creativity and private collections.

A special attraction at the National Money Show is an award given to the exhibit that best publicizes National Coin Week or numismatics in general and is suitable for installation in public spaces, such as banks, post office lobbies or libraries. The winner of this award will win a scholarship to ANA Summer Seminar. A full list of rules and requirements is available at NationalMoneyShow.com.

If you have questions regarding the ANA Collector Exhibits contact the ANA Exhibit Coordinator at 719-482-9849 or convention@money.org.

ANA members receive free admission to the 2016 National Money Show

Save time and enter the bourse floor at the Dallas National Money Show 30 minutes before the public. Members can enter at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday, with the public able to enter at 10 a.m.

ANA members can register online for the Dallas National Money Show to receive bourse floor credentials and membership ribbons in advance at no charge.

For members who wish to get on the floor even earlier, the Early Bird badge allows entry at 8 a.m. every day of the show for just $100. Early Bird badges can be purchased online, via phone at 800-514-2646, or at the Table Holder registration area at the show.