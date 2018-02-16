Pictured Rocks set offers three quarter dollars

The U.S. Mint will offer a three-coin set featuring the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter dollar on Feb. 20. Shown are rolls of circulation-quality coins.

Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mint examples of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter dollar go on sale in the same three-coin set starting Feb. 20.

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2018 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set–Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore at noon Eastern Time.

This set includes an Uncirculated quarter dollar from the Philadelphia Mint, an Uncirculated quarter dollar from the Denver Mint, and a Proof quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint.

The reverse design features Chapel Rock and the white pine tree that grows atop it. Inscriptions on this side are PICTURED ROCKS, MICHIGAN, 2018, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The obverse depicts the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan, which has been restored to bring out subtle details and the beauty of the original model, though in smaller scale than the original. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR.

All three coins are mounted on a durable plastic card featuring an image of Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the card.

The set is priced at $9.95. Orders will be accepted here.