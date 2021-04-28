Philippines defenders could get congressional gold medal
- Published: Apr 28, 2021, 8 AM
U.S. and Philippine troops who defended the Philippine islands of Luzon and Corregidor during World War II would be recognized with a congressional gold medal under legislation introduced April 12 in the U.S. Senate.
S. 1079 was introduced by Sen. Martin Heinreich, D-N.M.
Bataan Peninsula, on Luzon, and Corregidor Island fell to the Japanese in 1942, and were subsequently retaken by American and Allied troops in 1945.
American troops on Bataan surrendered to the Japanese on April 9, 1942, with what is known as the Bataan Death March commencing soon after.
After the surrender, some 75,000 American and Filipino soldiers taken captive by Japanese soldiers were forced to march anywhere from 65 miles to 140 miles to confinement camps, where food, water and medical attention were scarce. Thousands died on the march, and more in the camps.
Corregidor Island, at the entrance of Manila Bay in the Philippines, surrendered to the Japanese on May 6, 1942, marking the fall of the Philippines. At both Bataan and Corregidor, U.S. forces were severely outmanned by Japanese forces.
Bataan was retaken after intense fighting between Jan. 31 and Feb. 21, 1945. Corregidor was retaken following fighting from Feb. 16 to 26, 1945.
The enabling legislation would allow Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to authorize 3-inch and 1.5-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal to the general public.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Apr 26, 2021, 3 PM
Bronze Coast Guard Bicentennial medal offered by U.S. Mint
-
US Coins Apr 26, 2021, 3 PM
Market Analysis: 1945-D ‘silver nickel’ realizes $5,160
-
Paper Money Apr 26, 2021, 12 PM
Bank of Russia plans note upgrades for 2022 through 2025
-
US Coins Apr 26, 2021, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for April 26, 2021: Washington's new face