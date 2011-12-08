Philadelphia Mint images turn up in oddest places

Images of the second Philadelphia Mint were published in the oddest places during its run as a coin production facility from 1833 to 1901, according to Joel J. Orosz in the latest issue of The Asylum, the printed periodical of the Numismatic Bibliomania Society.

Orosz explains that images of the structure appeared in publications that might seem out of place. The latest find of such a rendering was in a 19th century reference titled Good Child’s Library, Juvenile Sports, Etc., published by Leavitt & Allen, from New York City.

The reference includes no specific date of publication. Orosz surmises the book was likely published during the early 1850s. George Ayres Leavitt, according to Orosz, was one of the founders of the New York Publishers’ Association and a leading antebellum publisher, bookseller and auctioneer.

In other articles, numismatic book dealer Paul Withers examines the auction catalog for the Ludlow, Roberts & Weller 1886 sale in Birmingham, England, of E. Shorthouse’s collection of Greek, Roman, Anglo-Saxon, Scottish, English and U.S. coins. Dave Hirt examines the numismatic auctions in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s of Frank Katen. Myron Xenos contributes a numismatic quiz.

