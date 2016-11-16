Taking part in the Nov. 9 ceremonial striking at the Philadelphia Mint for the Proof 2017-P Lions Club Century of Service silver dollar, were, left to right, U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II; Lions Clubs Past President Clement Kusiak; Centennial Committee Chairperson James Moore; Lions Clubs Past President Joseph Wroblewski; and U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

Freshly struck Proof 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollar is removed from the coinage press for inspection.

A coin press operator with gloved hands uses tongs to carefully remove a freshly struck Proof 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollar from the coining chamber during a ceremonial striking of the commemorative Nov. 9 at the Philadelphia Mint.

The Philadelphia Mint served as the backdrop Nov. 9 for a ceremonial striking of the Proof 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollar.

The U.S. Mint production facility will also be striking the Uncirculated version of the silver dollar. The commemorative silver dollars are expected to be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning sometime early next year.

Public Law 112-181 authorizes the U.S. Mint to strike and issue up to 400,000 silver dollars combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions to mark the Lions Clubs International centennial anniversary being celebrated on June 7.

The purchase price of each silver dollar will carry a $10 surcharge that is authorized to be paid to the Lions Clubs International Foundation to further its programs for the blind and visually impaired in the United States and abroad; invest in adaptive technologies for the disabled; and invest in youth and those affected by a major disaster.

Ceremonial strikes

Joining U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson for the Nov. 9 ceremonial striking event were Lions Clubs Past President Clement Kusiak, Centennial Committee Chairperson James Moore, and Lions Club Past President Joseph Wroblewski.

Also on hand were U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, — who sculptured the obverse design executed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Joel Iskowitz — and U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II, who sculptured the reverse design executed by AIP artist Patricia Lucas-Morris.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said only Proof dollars were struck during the closed Nov. 9 event. All coins struck are being held until the Lions Clubs silver dollars go on sale in 2017, when the coins may can be purchased by those who struck them at the ceremony, White said.

According to White, 19 coins were struck.

White said that the first coin struck was placed into a brown envelope and is currently held at the Philadelphia Mint.

The coin’s obverse features a portrait of founder Melvin Jones paired with the Lions Clubs International logo. The reverse design depicts a male and female lion with a lion cub, superimposed over a globe.

Lions Club history

Lions Club International was founded in 1917 by Chicago businessman Melvin Jones, who told members of his local business club they should “reach beyond business issues and address the betterment of their communities and the world.”

The Lions Club provides funding and volunteer service for programs to improve eyesight and help eradicate blindness; mentoring children through its “Leo Program”; and helping communities stricken with natural disasters by providing for food, water, clothing, medical supplies and aiding in reconstruction.

The Lions Club mission statement is “To empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs.”