Perseverance pays off
- Published: Oct 4, 2011, 8 PM
In my last installment of this column I focused on die varieties from older issues of U.S. coinage. In this installment the focus will be the same.
Pete Acampora submitted an 1857 Flying Eagle cent that has a very strong obverse doubled die. It’s a very nice find even on a well circulated coin. The variety is listed in my files as 1857 1¢ WDDO-001 and is well known among specialists in the series.
It’s illustrated in The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties as FS-101. Flying Eagle and Indian Head cent specialist Richard Snow lists the variety as Snow 3 in A Guide Book of Flying Eagle and Indian Head Cents. The Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America lists the variety as 8-O-I.
Coin World reader John S. Gillilan submitted a 1941-S Winged Liberty Head dime with two different die varieties on the same coin.
The reverse is from a doubled die that has a spread toward the center seen on states of america, the upper olive leaves and branches, the motto e pluribus unum and the right dot. Slight doubling also shows on the letters of dime. The doubled die is listed in my files as 1941-S 10¢ WDDR-001.
The reverse of this dime also has a repunched Mint mark variety. It shows as an S/S East. With repunched Mint marks the direction given is the direction traveled to get from the primary (stronger) Mint mark punch to the secondary (weaker) Mint mark punch. The RPM variety is listed in my files as 1941-S 10¢ WRPM-004.
Tony Russo is someone whose name you’ve seen in this column a number of times. He is proof that if you keep searching, you will find nice die varieties. This time it is a Proof 1955 Washington, Doubled Die Reverse quarter dollar. A strong spread toward the center shows on quarter, the branch and leaves above quarter and slightly on the do of dollar. It is new to my files and recorded as 1955 25¢ Pr WDDR-002.
Since the average life of Proof quarter dollar dies of this era was 2,500 coins, this variety is definitely rare.
John Wexler is a renowned numismatic researcher and author on error coins and die varieties.
