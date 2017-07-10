Perkins offering Capped Bust half dimes in ANA sale

Pedigreed as once owned by Capped Bust half dime and dime specialist David J. Davis, this 1834 Capped Bust half dime, LM-3 die marriage, is graded PCGS AU-58 and CAC-stickered.

LM-2 variety of 1833 Capped Bust half dime is certified PCGS AU-55 and plated in the Logan-McCloskey reference.

This PCGS Extremely Fine 40 1833 Capped Bust, LM-1 half dime exhibits a major die break, or cud, on the upper left portion of the reverse.

The 1830 Capped Bust half dime is one of the highlights of the sealed-bid sale by W. David Perkins Numismatics.

Graded and encapsulated PCGS Mint State 64 and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., this LM-9.1 variety of 1830 Capped Bust half dime is plated in the Logan-McCloskey half dime reference.

Capped Bust half dimes pictured in the standard reference on the series and pedigreed to the collections of renowned numismatists are offered in an Aug. 4 sealed-bid sale during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver.

The coins will be featured in W. David Perkins Numismatics’ fifth sealed-bid Half Dime Sale closing at 6 p.m. MT Aug. 4, in conjunction with the ANA convention.

The 25-lot sale will include rare to extremely rare die marriages, remarriages, and die states including major die breaks, also known as cuds.

Each of the coins is attributed by LM number as cataloged in Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell J. Logan and John W. McCloskey, with many of the lots being the coins plated to illustrate the book.

Several lots are pedigreed to the Russell J. Logan Collection, coins that have not been offered publicly since 2002. Other pedigrees include John J. Pittman, Harold Bareford, David J. Davis, and Wayte Raymond.

Some coins are in popular Professional Coin Grading Service “OGH” (Old Green Holders), some bear a green sticker from Certified Acceptance Corp. meaning the coin meets CAC’s strict standards for quality, and at least one bears a gold CAC sticker as being qualified to be upgraded.

Perkins will also offer another 22 lots to be sold at fixed prices. These lots are typically available a week or two before the sealed-bid sale by mail order on a first come, first served basis.

The lots for both the sealed-bid sale and fixed-price offerings were cataloged by Richard Meaney, an advanced Capped Bust half dime specialist, collector and author.

Meaney also photographed all of the lots that illustrate the two sales.

Among the lots offered in the Sealed-Bid Sale are a Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 64, CAC, 1830 Capped Bust half dime, LM-9.1; a PCGS Extremely Fine 40 1833 Capped Bust half dime, LM-1, with reverse cud; a PCGS About Uncirculated 55 1833 Capped Bust half dime, LM-2; and a PCGS AU-58 1834 Capped Bust half dime, LM-3.

1830 LM-9.1 half dime

The 1830 Capped Bust half dime of the LM-9.1 die marriage offered in the sale was, at separate times, held by both Bareford and Raymond. The lot description suggests the coin was sold as Lot 252 in Raymond’s Nov. 5, 1946, auction. The coin was sold by Stack’s as Lot 38 in the numismatic firm’s October 1981 sale where it realized $1,600. The coin is plated on Page 180 of the Logan-McCloskey reference.

1833 LM-1 half dime

The 1833 Capped Bust half dime from the LM-1 marriage in the sale exhibits a retained cud on the reverse spanning letters in UNITED STATES. When the die broke, the broken portion was retained within the collar, allowing the die to continue striking coins.

Meaney states he has not seen this die stage on any other LM-1 1833 half dime, even having examined numismatist Julius Reiver’s Die States A, B, C and D in the 2006 sale of Reiver’s collection by Heritage Auctions.

1833 LM-2 half dime

The Logan-McCloskey 2 variety attribution and “LM PLate Coin” appear on the PCGS grading label.

The die marriage carries a rarity rating of R-6, suggesting an estimated 13 to 30 pieces known, according to researchers.

1834 LM-3 half dime

The LM-3 1834 Capped Bust half dime exhibits a 3 over Inverted 3 in the date. The coin’s variety attribution appears on the PCGS grading label.

The coin, plated on Page 250 of the Logan-McCloskey book, was once owned by David J. Davis, founding and longtime president of the John Reich Collectors Society, holding JRCS Member No. 1.

Email David Perkins at wdperki@attlglobal.net, or contact him via his website.

Lot viewing will be at Table 435 at the ANA convention starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Sealed-bid sale lots and any unsold fixed-price list lots can also be viewed at the bourse table Aug. 1 at the ANA convention, which will be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.