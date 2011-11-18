Penny-Wise lauds Newcomb's numismatic contributions

The genealogy and numismatic legacy of Howard Rounds Newcomb is traced by Mark Borckardt in the October issue of Penny-Wise, the official publication of Early American Coppers.

Borckardt notes that Newcomb “formed a remarkable collection of large cents and authored important works on the early dates as well as his monumental work on the later issues from 1816 to 1857,” United States Copper Cents 1816-1857.

“The name of Newcomb is forever attached to those coins,” Borckardt writes. “He was also actively involved in various other numismatic series, and was a pioneering student of Morgan dollar varieties.”

Borckardt examines Newcomb’s contributions to the hobby, and provides an in-depth examination of Newcomb’s ancestral roots, traced all the way back to Gov. William Bradford, the Mayflower and the Plymouth Colony of the Pilgrims.

In another article, Craig Sholley contributes research on early-die-making procedures — the second installment in his ongoing series studying the evolution of U.S. Mint coin production technology from 1792 to 1837.

Dennis Fuoss evaluates 11 notable large cent collections: collections formed by Dan Holmes, Robinson S. Brown Jr. (who built two separate collections, the second one after selling the first), Jack H. Robinson, Thomas S. Chalkley, G. Lee Kuntz, Roger S. Cohen Jr., J.R. Frankenfeld, Wes Rasmussen, Jules Reiver and Walter J. Husak.

Gene Anderson offers an introduction into what are referred to as “Smith Counterfeits” — not counterfeits at all, but genuine coins, often 1794 Liberty Cap cents, that have been expertly altered or tooled to appear to be rarer 1793 Liberty Cap cents.

Bill Groom explores counterstamped half cents and large cents. Chuck Heck looks at the dentilation on the 11 Noncollectible varieties of 1794 Liberty Cap cents.

John Dirnbauer discusses numismatic literature related to early American copper coins, and Harry E. Salyards looks at the contents of the first issue of Niles’ Weekly Register, published on Sept. 7, 1811, by Hezekiah Niles.

Foreign coppers used as coinage by the early American colonists are discussed in the first of a multi-part series by Howard S. Pitkow.

EAC yearly dues cost $39. A junior membership (for subscribers younger than 18) is available for $5.

Membership applications and other information can be found online at www.eacs.org. The completed application with appropriate dues payment should be sent to Early American Coppers Inc., P.O. Box 3497, Lake Worth, FL 33465. ¦