Pennsylvania collector to serve on CCAC

The 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee will be at full strength Sept. 21 when its newest member, Pennsylvania collector Thomas J. Uram, is sworn in.

Uram, a longtime numismatist and GOP supporter, was appointed to the CCAC by Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio.

The appointment is one of four made by the congressional leadership. Uram fills a vacancy created in 2010 by the expiration of the term of the Rev. Dr. Richard Meier of Rockford, Ill.

Uram will take the oath of office for a four-year term at the Sept. 21 CCAC meeting, during which the panel will review designs for several coin and medal programs, and also review its annual report to Congress.

The CCAC session will be held a day after the Commission of Fine Arts will review the same designs.

Uram has 38 years of numismatic experience and leadership experience in numismatic associations. Uram has been president of the George Washington Numismatic Association since 1998. He joined the American Numismatic Association as a life member in 1974.

Uram is also a member of the Western Pennsylvania Numismatic Society, Central States Numismatic Society, Florida United Numismatists, and the South Hills Coin Club, and is a life member of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists.

Uram holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration, with a concentration in finance, from the University of Kentucky.

CCAC review

During its Sept. 21 meeting at U.S. Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., CCAC members are scheduled to:

? Review and discuss candidate reverse designs for the 2013 Native American dollar.

? Review and discuss proposed themes for the reverse of the 2014 and 2015 Native American dollars.

? Review and discuss candidate designs for two Code Talkers congressional gold medals.

? Review and approve the 2011 Annual Report (must be submitted to Congress annually by Sept. 30).

The 13 proposed 2013 Native American dollar designs are thematic of the Sept. 17, 1778, Treaty signed at Fort Pitt between the United States of America and the Lenape, also known as the Delaware Indians. Images representing the treaty, as well as turtle tribal symbols, adorn some of the proposed designs, according to the Mint.

It is anticipated nearly two dozen individually designed Code Talkers medals could be issued representing separate tribes whose members were code talkers. Under consideration at the September CCAC and CFA meetings are designs for medals honoring code talkers from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe.

At its Sept. 20 meeting in Washington, the CFA will review the same proposed designs for the 2013 Native American dollar reverse, as well as the proposed designs for the Code Talkers medals. ¦