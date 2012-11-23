Pennsylvania club offers wood

To celebrate its recently held 50th annual coin show at I.W. Abel Hall in Steelton, Pa., the Harrisburg Coin Club issued a commemorative wood.

The round wood features on one side the printed details about the show around a rendition of the Capitol dome in the Pennsylvania state capitol. The other side features an open wreath with 50TH inside and ANNIVERSARY below.

The wood is available for 50 cents each.

Club woods are also available for 50 cents each for the issues from 2000 through 2011, except for the 2006 issue, which is sold out.

Earlier woods available for 25 cents each are from 1970, 1976 and 1977, all with Indian Head and bison, and from 1978, featuring a wagon train.

All woods will be sent in a bubble mailer, so those ordering are asked to include sufficient additional funds for postage and handling. Collectors may also send their own postage-paid bubble mailers in which the woods ordered can be shipped.

To place orders or for more information, write Bob Brown, 134 Park Drive, Middletown, PA 17057-4931. ¦