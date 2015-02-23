Pending Las Vegas hotel demolition does not affect March show

Two of the three coin and currency shows scheduled in 2015 in Las Vegas by CK Shows are being relocated because the current venue is being sold and will be demolished to allow construction of a new complex.

Robert Linn, a spokesman for CK Shows, said Feb. 23 that the pending acquisition of the Riviera Hotel and Casino, 2901 Las Vegas Llvd. South, will not affect the March 20 to 22, 52nd Annual Las Vegas Numismatic Socirety Coin Show at the facility.

Linn said CK Shows was, however, finalizing contracts for a new venue to host the Las Vegas Numismatic Society Fall Coin Show, originally scheduled for Sept. 11 to 13 at the Riviera, and The Vegas Show, originally slated at the Riviera Dec. 11 to 13.

Once the contracts are signed for the new venue to host the September and December shows, details will be posted on the CK Shows webstie as well as publicized through other media outlets, Linn said.

The Riviera Hotel and Casino, a fixture on the famous Las Vegas Strip for nearly six decades, will close May 4 and eventually be demolished.

An article posted Feb. 20 on the Las-Vegas Review Journal website states that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Feb. 20 approved spending up to $191 million: $182.5 million to cover the acquisition of the 23-story hotel and the remaining $8.5 million for the surrounding amenities and related costs.

"Approval of the transaction occurred simultaneously with authorization of a lease-back agreement that will keep operation of the hotel-casino in the hands of Paragon Gaming, a Las Vegas company that manages the property for Connecticut-based Starwood Capital Group, according to the Review-Journal. Paragon will be responsible for closing the property.