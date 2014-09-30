Peace dollar with 'hefty mintage' gets boost from odd PCGS slab

The following post is pulled from Coin World editor Steve Roach’s Market Analysis column in the Oct. 13 issue.

For each so-called rule in numismatics, there are exceptions.



For example, “Buy the coin, not the holder” is an oft-repeated adage. Three recent online auctions proved exceptions to this rule; for each, a silver dollar’s value was substantially enhanced by its holder.

Here's a profile of one of those three silver dollars:

The coin: 1925 Peace dollar, MS-65, old PCGS ‘Doily’ holder



The price: $284



The story: A 1925 Peace dollar in MS-65 is a relatively available coin with a hefty mintage of more than 10 million. Even in MS-65 it is not particularly scarce, with Professional Coin Grading Service recording more than 7,000 submissions in this grade.



Collectors love odd PCGS and Nusmimatic Guaranty Corp. slabs, including a short-lived PCGS label affectionately called the “Doily” label by collectors. It was produced by PCGS for a few months in 1990 and today examples of coins in this slab always sell for a premium.



In a Sept. 19 eBay auction by Toledo, Ohio, dealer HCC Rare Coins, a PCGS “Doily” label MS-65 1925 Peace dollar described as “a superb example of the date with great luster and eye appeal” sold for $284 with 60 bids.



Typical PCGS MS-65 1925 Peace dollars sell for $130 to $140 in online auctions.

Read the rest of Steve Roach's 'Buy the Holder' Market Analysis:

1884-S Morgan dollar in GSA 'soft pack' holder exceeds seller's expectations

Rare issue 1879-CC Morgan dollar in black GSA holder sold for $42,777

