Peace Corps gold medal proposed to honor those who served

The logo of the Peace Corps adopted in 1961 incorporates elements of the American flag and a dove. A new, different logomark was adopted in 2016.

Legislation introduced Sept. 19 would “award a congressional gold medal to the Peace Corps volunteers, in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments, continuous dedication to world peace and friendship, and their honorable service to the nation for 65 years.”

H.R. 5521 was introduced by Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minnesota.

The Peace Corps will celebrate its 65th anniversary in 2026, with more than 250,000 participants having served in more than 140 countries since the first volunteers in 1961.

The congressional gold medal, if authorized, “is intended to honor those Volunteers who served between August 28, 1961, when the first Volunteers departed from the United States for Ghana, and December 31, 2026.”

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According to the proposed legislation, President John F. Kennedy expressed his call to service for Americans during his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961, when he said, “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.

“My fellow citizens of the world: ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man.”

On March 1, 1961, President Kennedy signed Executive Order 10924 establishing the Peace Corps.

When President Kennedy signed the Peace Corps Act (22 U.S.C. 2501 et seq.) on Sept. 22, 1961, providing the legislative foundation for the Peace Corps, the White House released a statement saying, “With the enactment of this legislation, an avenue is provided by which Americans can serve their country in the cause of world peace and understanding and simultaneously assist other nations toward their legitimate goals of freedom and opportunity.”

Following the awarding of the proposed medal, it would be given to the Peace Corps headquarters in Washington, D.C., where it would “be available for display as appropriate and made available for research.” The Treasury secretary would also authorize the U.S. Mint to strike bronze duplicate medals for sale to the general public.

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