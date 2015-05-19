CoinFacts lists recent collections' pre-1838 U.S. coins

The May 17 edition of the John Reich Collectors Society's electronic publication JR Newsletter includes this posting from PCGS CoinFacts President Ron Guth:

JR Newsletter readers might be interested to know that we have been working on Condition Census listings for all of the pre-1838 early American coins, all denominations on the PCGS CoinFacts website. We've integrated most, if not all, of coins that we have graded so far from the Pogue, Link, Friend, Missouri Cabinet, Miller, and the many other collections we've graded in recent years.

This is a beginning and a work-in-progress, so the results will be spotty, but in many instances the results are pretty significant as a tool for collectors. Whenever possible, auction appearances have been matched or re-united, grades have been updated, and images have been added from our True-View database. I'm having a great time working on this project. There are some great coins out there, and because of PCGS's position in the industry, we see a lot of them.



PCGS CoinFacts is available on a subscription basis of $14.99 per month, and we offer a free 10-day trial at https://www.pcgs.com/store/join.aspx.



I invite JR Newsletter readers to try it out and let me know what they think. We're always looking for constructive input.



