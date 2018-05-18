Both images show the same coin. The holed version is what it looked like in 2013; the unholed version is what it looks like today. What happened?

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Uncirculated 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar coin sales begin May 24: The Uncirculated 2018-W America Eagle silver dollar goes on sale from the U.S. Mint May 24 at noon.

4. Rare pattern for a Chinese silver dollar sells in auction: A rare Chinese coin pattern in Champion's April 4 auction, the 1916 Hat Touching Rim Flying Dragon silver dollar, is one of two NGC has graded as Uncirculated.

3. Flashy Proof 64 Deep Cameo gold $20 double eagle tops $200,000 at Platinum Night: No 1883 double eagles were produced at the Philadelphia Mint for circulation, and perhaps as few as 40 with a Proof finish were sold, of which 20 to 25 survive.

2. 1886 Coronet $20 double eagle is considered ‘affordable’ at $48,000: The offered AU Details coin carried telltale signs of polishing. In contrast, to note how polishing decreases value, a problem-free NGC AU-50+ example brought $78,000 at another 2018 Heritage auction.

1. PCGS warns of rare 1792 Washington ‘cent’ altered by coin doctor: In 2013, when this rare 1792 Washington copper was offered at auction, it was holed, but today it isn’t. What did a coin doctor do to it?

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter