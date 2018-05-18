PCGS issues warning for 1792 Washington 'cent'
- Published: May 18, 2018, 1 PM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Uncirculated 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar coin sales begin May 24: The Uncirculated 2018-W America Eagle silver dollar goes on sale from the U.S. Mint May 24 at noon.
4. Rare pattern for a Chinese silver dollar sells in auction: A rare Chinese coin pattern in Champion's April 4 auction, the 1916 Hat Touching Rim Flying Dragon silver dollar, is one of two NGC has graded as Uncirculated.
3. Flashy Proof 64 Deep Cameo gold $20 double eagle tops $200,000 at Platinum Night: No 1883 double eagles were produced at the Philadelphia Mint for circulation, and perhaps as few as 40 with a Proof finish were sold, of which 20 to 25 survive.
2. 1886 Coronet $20 double eagle is considered ‘affordable’ at $48,000: The offered AU Details coin carried telltale signs of polishing. In contrast, to note how polishing decreases value, a problem-free NGC AU-50+ example brought $78,000 at another 2018 Heritage auction.
1. PCGS warns of rare 1792 Washington ‘cent’ altered by coin doctor: In 2013, when this rare 1792 Washington copper was offered at auction, it was holed, but today it isn’t. What did a coin doctor do to it?
