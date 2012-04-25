PCGS to host grading contest at Long Beach Expo

Professional Coin Grading Service will award a Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle valued at $2,000 as the prize to the winner in a coin grading competition to be held during the upcoming Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo, May 31 to June 2, in the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, Calif.

“The winner will receive a Saint-Gaudens double eagle graded PCGS Secure Plus MS-65. We’ll also have a special coin grading competition for young numismatists in high school and pre-high school categories, and the winner in each category will receive a PCGS-certified MS-65 Morgan dollar,” said PCGS President Don Willis.

The coin grading competition at Long Beach is sponsored by PCGS Photograde Online and will be open to current members of the PCGS Collectors Club and active PCGS Set Registry members.

“PCGS Authorized Dealers are cordially invited to test their skills, but will not be eligible for the prize. All adult participants in the competition will have to grade 20 U.S. coins of random denominations and dates that have been previously certified by PCGS, but their holder inserts will not show the grade,” explained PCGS Set Registry Manager BJ Searls.

“The winner will be the collector who has the most correct grades, ‘correct’ defined as matching the PCGS grade exactly. In case of a tie, bonus points will be awarded to any answer that is correct to within a half a grade to determine the winner,” Searls said.

The competition for adults will be conducted during the show’s public hours on Thursday and Friday, May 31 and June 1, and until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 2, at the PCGS booth (No. 807).

The young numismatists competition will take place on Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Participants should ask for Gayle Kean at that booth. Additional information and complete rules will be available there as well as on the PCGS website, www.PCGS.com.

The Long Beach Expo will be open to the public Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Long Beach Convention Center, 100 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802.

Public admission costs $8 (good for all three days), $6 for members of any coin or stamp club, and $4 for seniors 65 and older and for children ages 8 to 16. Admission is free for Professional Sports Authenticator Collector Club members, PSA and PCGS Set Registrants, PSA and PCGS Authorized Dealers and for children ages 7 and younger.

Visit the website www.LongBeachExpo.com for expo details. ¦