PCGS to expand coin catalog at eBay

The Professional Coin Grading Service’s coin catalog on eBay will more than quadruple in September, providing access for eBay sellers to more detailed descriptions for quick listings of coins they want to sell, according to the two partners.

Officials from eBay told Coin World Aug. 7 that the expansion of the comprehensive online PCGS coin library will “allow novice and experienced sellers alike to more accurately identify the coin they are selling on eBay.”

“People shopping for coins come to eBay to browse our immense selection, as well as to buy from trusted sellers,” according to Gene Cook, eBay’s general manager of emerging verticals. “In utilizing the vast amount of structured coin data from the Professional Coin Grading Service, we have the opportunity to vastly expand our current catalog to allow both a better buying and selling experience for all of our new and existing eBay customers.”

The PCGS online catalog offers sellers a library of coin narratives, attributes and high-resolution images that will permit sellers to list more items faster using pre-filled product data, the partners stated.

When the expanded PCGS coin catalog goes active, the number of coins for which detailed information and images will be available will grow to more than 41,000 from the current 8,500, according to the partners.

The PCGS coin catalog on eBay.com focuses on United States and Canadian coins, and does not currently extend to eBay sites conducted outside North America.

“Listing with the new eBay-PCGS catalog will be a fast and easy way to create professional, detailed listings and make it easier for buyers to find exactly what they are looking for,” said Don Willis, president of PCGS, a division of Collectors Universe Inc. “We are providing eBay with expanded structured data that will essentially quadruple the number of products in the eBay category and improve the standardization of listing information across the category.”

Detailed, standardized information for sellers who want to participate using the expanded PCGS coin catalog will be posted on eBay and PCGS websites shortly before the debut.

“More than 560,000 U.S. coins are now listed on eBay with items ranging in value from under $1 each to more than $3 million for an Ultra High Relief Lettered Edge 1907 Saint Gaudens Double Eagle graded PCGS [Proof 69],” Willis noted.

“We anticipate more sellers will begin using the U.S. Coin Catalog to list their coins when we introduce the expanded version this fall. Sellers will be able to create their listings more quickly and easily, and they can automatically include information from the catalog.”

Steve Sloan, director of marketing for Collectors Universe, said the expanded coin catalog will permit users to easily identify information for the items they want to sell.

Sloan said the branding initiative positioning “PCGS as the premier grading service” will ensure the PCGS content is in front of eBay users, both sellers and buyers.

The PCGS coin catalog is being provided to eBay under a special licensing agreement, details of which are proprietary, Sloan said. The information offered will be standardized, using PCGS tracking numbers for each coin series and specific coin, he said.

Sellers of coins on eBay are not required to use the PCGS catalog; the PCGS coin catalog enhancement is a listing option.

“Listings can be kept as-is, no changes will be required from sellers,” eBay officials said about auction listings that are active when the new catalog goes live. “If a seller wishes to adopt the new catalog products, he or she can revise or relist an item and choose one of the new and more detailed catalog products that describes his or her coin.

“Sellers that have previously adopted products from the Krause catalog will still appear on eBay without changes. The buying experience will be the same after this change with the same filtering options already provided.”

Officials at eBay also addressed listings for coins that are certified by an eBay-approved grading service other than PCGS.

“This catalog is grading-agnostic, so all coins will be treated equally and appear on search equally,” according to eBay officials. “There will be no ‘Grading’ information in the detailed product information included in the new eBay US Coins Catalog.

“Any seller listing a certified/graded coin by any of eBay’s accepted grading companies will continue to do so by entering their own item specifics. For the purposes of eBay’s new U.S./Canada Coins Catalog, PCGS will be acting as a structured data provider of detailed product information and not information specific to grading of any coins.” ¦