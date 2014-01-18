PCGS prepares for Long Beach Expo

Professional Coin Grading Service will offer what it calls a special risk-free opportunity for “crossover” service to coincide with the upcoming Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Expo.

Also during the show, PCGS experts will conduct PCGS Collector Education classes on grading coins and counterfeit detection.

PCGS will be accepting coins for the Crossover Service promotion from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1. The usual Crossover Service submission fee will be waived only during that time period on coins that do not cross over into PCGS holders.

If PCGS deems that a submitted coin, already graded by another service, qualifies for the grade the submitter specifies, the standard grading fee will apply plus 1 percent of the firm’s guarantee premium. If the coin is not approved for encapsulation in a PCGS holder at the submitter’s specified grade, it will not cross, and it will be returned in its original holder at no fee.

“This is an excellent, risk-free opportunity to submit your coins that have been graded by other companies,” said Don Willis PCGS president.

For additional information about the Crossover Service limited-time special offer or the PCGS Collectors Education classes, contact PCGS customer service at the PCGS booth #807 during the Long Beach Expo or telephone PCGS at 800-447-8848.

Educational seminars

On Feb. 1, PCGS director of collector education Michael Sherman will teach Grading 102, “Qualifiers, Proof Coins, Modern Coins and Difficult-to-Grade Coins,” and PCGS grader Mike Faraone will teach Grading 103, “No Grades and Counterfeit Detection.”

The two classes will be held separately from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and each class includes lunch provided by PCGS. Class sizes will be limited to 30 students each.

The cost for either seminar is $149 for PCGS Gold, Platinum and Diamond Collectors Club members and $199 for PCGS Silver Collectors Club members and nonmembers.

“Grading 102 will cover some important ‘eye appeal’ qualifiers, such as the color on copper coins, the strike on silver and nickel coins, and prooflike and cameo surfaces. We’ll also be discussing grading proof coins, ultra-high grade modern coins and some difficult-to-grade coin series, such as Indian Head gold,” Sherman explained.

PCGS co-founder David Hall will participate in a question and answer session as part of the Grading 102 class. He will also be available at the PCGS booth to personally examine visitors’ coins during Meet the Expert times on Jan. 30 from 3 to 4 p.m. and Jan. 31 from 1 to 2 p.m.

“The Grading 103 class will offer an in-depth look at ‘no grades,’ coins that cannot be graded by PCGS,” Faraone explained.

“We’ll be discussing what disqualifies a coin from grading, and we’ll be looking at various counterfeiting techniques and how to spot them [to enable collectors to] avoid counterfeits.”

For additional information, visit the firm’s website at www.PCGS.com. ¦