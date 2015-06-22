PCGS offering Periodic Table of U.S. Coins posters at shows

The PCGS CoinFacts Periodic Table posters made their public debut at the June 2015 Long Beach Expo. From left to right: PCGS CoinFacts President Ron Guth, PCGS President Don Willis, PCGS Director of Education Michael Sherman and Collectors Universe President and PCGS Co-Founder David Hall.

The following news release from the Professional Coin Grading Service introduces a poster of coin images arranged to resemble the periodic table of elements:

The "science" of numismatics now has a new meaning.

Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) has created the PCGS CoinFacts Periodic Table of United States Coins, an educational and fun poster that illustrates major U.S. coin denominations issued for circulation from 1793 to date. PCGS will give away copies at four upcoming coin shows while supplies last.

The 24 by 36 inches poster resembles a typical scientific arrangement of chemical elements, but in this case the "elements" are superb quality of images of U.S. coins from the PCGS TrueView™ photo archive.

"The coins are categorized by type. There is information about their years in circulation, where they were struck, metallic content, weight, diameter and whether the edges are plain, reeded, lettered or decorated. There's also information about designers and engravers," explained Ron Guth, President of PCGS CoinFacts (www.PCGScoinfacts.com), the Internet's most comprehensive source of information about United States coins.

The poster made a successful public debut at the recent June 2015 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Expo.

Guth said a coin-collecting professional chemist at the Long Beach show good naturedly pointed to the chart and asked: "Which ones are the radioactive coins?"

PCGS Director of Education Michael Sherman and PCGS Graphic Designer Ben Arboleda created and developed the periodic table of coins for the enjoyment and continuing education for collectors and dealers.

"Response to the posters at Long Beach was excellent, and now we plan to give away posters at the PCGS booths during the July and November Whitman Baltimore Expo shows, the ANA convention in Chicago in August and the September Long Beach Expo. They will be limited to one per visitor while supplies last," said PCGS President Don Willis.

"This is another great reason to come visit the PCGS team at major shows across the calendar and across country," Willis emphasized.

The dates of the four shows are:

For more information on all PCGS attended shows, please visit www.PCGS.com/shows.

