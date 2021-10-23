PCGS names Sabin as service’s president

After two months as interim president of Professional Coin Grading Service, Stephanie Sabin is now the official president of the firm.

The 15-year veteran stepped in for departing Brett Charville in August and led PCGS during a period of record growth.

“Stephanie has more than proven her talent and fitness for the role as PCGS president,” says Nat Turner, CEO of PCGS parent company Collectors Universe. “She is someone who has served PCGS for more than 15 years and has helped expand our company to become the international brand it is today. She also comes from a numismatic background and knows our company inside and out. There is simply nobody more qualified or prepared to serve as PCGS president than Stephanie. Her steadfast leadership during a quarter of record growth for PCGS is icing on the cake.”

“I am thrilled to become the president of a company that has been like family to me for more than 15 years,” says Sabin. “When I started at PCGS all those years ago, I was a bulk dealer liaison. To become president of this outstanding organization just underscores the incredible opportunities this company offers.”

In 2013, Sabin oversaw the opening of PCGS offices in China and managed the operations of the office in Shanghai. She rose to chief of staff in 2019 and became senior director of international operations in 2020. According to the firm, in those leadership roles she managed day-to-day and long-term projects while piloting tactical and strategic operations alongside the PCGS president “in a dynamic role that encompassed everything from company finances and investment opportunities to coordinating interoffice and external communications.”

“As someone who comes from a family of numismatists and who loves this hobby so much, becoming the permanent president of PCGS is a dream come true for me,” she said. “Looking ahead during this time of exceptional growth for PCGS, I am excited to serve alongside our amazing team and engage with the needs of our customers so we can continue leading the industry as the premier third-party coin and banknote grading company.”

