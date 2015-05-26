PCGS introduces new holder to help combat counterfeiting

An important addition to the new PCGS holder and enhanced label is a Quick Response code that links directly to online certification verification for the coin.

The following news release was issued by Professional Coin Grading Service:

Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) is launching the world's most technically advanced holder for protecting coins and providing additional security against counterfeiting.

The completely redesigned holders include an embedded hologram and a Quick Response Code matrix on each label. These new holders now are being used on all submissions certified by PCGS.

"We have been working for months to create this secure, superior next-generation holder to safely house our customers' coins and to give even more peace of mind to buyers and sellers of PCGS-certified coins," said Don Willis, President of PCGS.

"This is the most technically advanced coin holder ever offered. There has never been a coin holder that has gone through as much chemical and laboratory analysis as the 2015 PCGS Gold Shield holder," Willis explained.

The new holders have multiple overt and covert security features to deter counterfeiters and identify counterfeit holders.

"This is part of the ongoing, aggressive efforts by PCGS to combat the global proliferation of counterfeit coins and imitation holders," said PCGS Co-Founder David Hall. "In addition to the advanced security features, the new holder's airtight design will help prevent spotting and toning of coins."

Significant design and security features of the innovative PCGS holders include:

Proprietary polymer formula with embedded PCGS identifiers: Made from a new blend of crystal-clear, scratch-resistant plastic that's tested to be 99.99% chemically-inert. The chemical formula contains PCGS-specific additives that can be detected using a special handheld device. These sturdier, tamper-evident holders have no edge seam, are virtually airtight and will provide even more protection against potential environmental damage to coins.

Made from a new blend of crystal-clear, scratch-resistant plastic that's tested to be 99.99% chemically-inert. The chemical formula contains PCGS-specific additives that can be detected using a special handheld device. These sturdier, tamper-evident holders have no edge seam, are virtually airtight and will provide even more protection against potential environmental damage to coins. Quick Response Code: A QR Code on each label conveniently links directly to the PCGS Certification Verification page at www.PCGS.com/cert.

A QR Code on each label conveniently links directly to the PCGS Certification Verification page at www.PCGS.com/cert. Embedded hologram with detectable additives: Additives in the embedded hologram and label will allow PCGS to determine the authenticity of the new holders.

Additives in the embedded hologram and label will allow PCGS to determine the authenticity of the new holders. New PCGS Secure™ Shield logo: The logo doubles as a security device, and contains micro-text and color shifting features.

PCGS has created a special web page, www.PCGS.com/security, that outlines these and other features of the new, improved holders. The page also contains an informative video hosted by PCGS President Willis.

Professional Coin Grading Service was founded in 1986 by distinguished numismatic experts, and now has offices in California, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Paris. PCGS experts have certified over 30 million coins with a total market value of over 29 billion dollars. PCGS represents the industry standard in third-party certification, and is a division of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT).

For additional information about PCGS products and services, call 800-447-8848 or email info@pcgs.com.