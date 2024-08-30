PCGS inducts three in Coin Dealers Hall of Fame

Professional Coin Grading Service enshrined three names well recognized by longtime coin collectors and coin dealers in its PCGS CoinFacts Coin Dealer Hall of Fame. These new members are each recognized for their impactful contributions both to the coin industry and the greater good of the numismatic community.

“We feel honored to celebrate the people who help make our hobby better,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “This year, we have canonized Christine Karstedt, Ronald J. Gillio, and Robert Lecce in the PCGS CoinFacts Coin Dealer Hall of Fame.” Sabin went on to say, “Karstedt has simply been one of the greatest bridge builders our hobby has ever seen. She’ll tell you that she’s dedicated her numismatic career not to becoming a ‘coin expert’ but to building long-lasting relationships. I can tell you she not only has one of the biggest networks any of us could ever dream of building, but she also knows more than a thing or two about coins.”

Stack’s Bowers Galleries President Brian Kendrella had this to say about Karstedt: “Christine Karstedt’s nearly 40-year career is a testament to her unwavering dedication to our clients and passion for the auction business. Her success is driven by her ability to forge lifelong relationships with collectors and their families and her pursuit of excellence on their behalf, defining her legacy and setting new standards in our industry. Chris’s influence reaches far beyond the salesroom; she’s nurtured the next generation of numismatists with the same care and commitment she’s shown to our clients.”

Gillio earned his place through his six decades as a professional coin dealer and his countless contributions to numismatic education. “Ron Gillio is a true titan of numismatics, whose pioneering spirit has not only opened new markets and forged monumental deals but has also enriched the entire field with his unwavering dedication and integrity,” said Kendrella. “His contributions, from repatriating countless numismatic rarities to mentoring the next generation of industry leaders, have left an indelible mark on our community.”

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Lecce is being posthumously inducted into the PCGS CoinFacts Coin Dealer Hall of Fame for his years as a trusted coin dealer and his commitment to educating dealers and collectors alike.

“Bob Lecce was a world-renowned numismatist spanning decades from the 1970s to 2011, when he passed away,” recounted Bob Green, the founder and CEO of Park Avenue Numismatics who accepted the award in honor of Lecce. “In his time, Bobby was an innovator [and] industry leader by establishing and certifying California fractional gold coins, enabling collectors a way to know the BG (Breen-Gillio) numbers and collect by series and years.” Green also said that Lecce helped “create the modern rare coin market” and handled such rarities as the Branch Mint Proof 1844-O Coronet eagle, “a seven-figure coin he had held as his pride and joy.” Green concluded, “Bobby was one of a kind.”

Remarked Sabin, “People in our hobby say that Lecce was a ‘dealer’s dealer’ and ‘a true gentleman.’ While Lecce is sadly no longer with us, we want to ensure his memory lives on for all numismatists to know and from which to draw inspiration. We all can learn something from what he did for our community.”

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