PCGS Founders Roundtable
- Published: Oct 1, 2016, 8 AM
During the June Long Beach Expo, the co-founders of PCGS sat down with Steve Roach to talk about the creation of PCGS, the evolution of the numismatic grading landscape and the future of the hobby.
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