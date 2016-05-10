What's your one question for the founders of PCGS?

David Hall is among the PCGS founders who will be taking questions from Steve Roach later this summer.

1. Questions for PCGS?

Coin World Editor-at-Large Steve Roach (@RoachDotSteve) is hosting a PCGS Founders Roundtable at the upcoming Long Beach Expo in early June during which he'll sit down with the top brass of Professional Coin Grading Service and discuss the company's history, the state of coin grading, and a range of other topics.

2. Market Analysis

At $22.3 million, the total for the U.S. coin portion of Heritage's Central States Numismatic Society sale fell below totals of the last few years, but many exciting rarities still traded hands in Chicagoland.

We are breaking down three in this week's Market Analysis, including a Proof 1951 Roosevelt dime with vivid toning and dramatic contrast.

3. Bernanke supports Lew

Former Federal Reserve Board chairman Ben Bernanke recently weighed in on the announced U.S. paper money design overhaul, and as one the of first to object to the possible removal of Alexander Hamilton from the $10 note, called Treasury Secretary Jack Lew’s decision a good one.

