What's your one question for the founders of PCGS?
- Published: May 10, 2016, 9 AM
1. Questions for PCGS?
Coin World Editor-at-Large Steve Roach (@RoachDotSteve) is hosting a PCGS Founders Roundtable at the upcoming Long Beach Expo in early June during which he'll sit down with the top brass of Professional Coin Grading Service and discuss the company's history, the state of coin grading, and a range of other topics.
We recently put up a page where readers can submit the questions they want Steve to ask.
2. Market Analysis
At $22.3 million, the total for the U.S. coin portion of Heritage's Central States Numismatic Society sale fell below totals of the last few years, but many exciting rarities still traded hands in Chicagoland.
We are breaking down three in this week's Market Analysis, including a Proof 1951 Roosevelt dime with vivid toning and dramatic contrast.
3. Bernanke supports Lew
Former Federal Reserve Board chairman Ben Bernanke recently weighed in on the announced U.S. paper money design overhaul, and as one the of first to object to the possible removal of Alexander Hamilton from the $10 note, called Treasury Secretary Jack Lew’s decision a good one.
4. Connect with Coin World:
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Tuesday at 12:23 p.m. ET:
- Gold: $1,259.90
- Silver: $17.030
6. Hot topics
Check out three interesting stories from the last couple of days:
- Piece of planet perches on 2016 silver coin celebrating Mercury
- They're only fantasies, but Taiwan still confiscates $1 million notes
- Not all United States coins bear Mint marks: Readers Ask
7. Something social
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform