PCGS expands list of elongated coins eligible for grading

Elongate from the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition was rolled on the reverse of a key-date 1886 Liberty Head 5-cent coin.

Professional Coin Grading Service is expanding the range of elongated coins it grades and encapsulates to include issues chronicled by authors Lee Martin and Dottie Dow in their 1981 reference Yesterday’s Elongateds.

The 1981 reference details and illustrates hundreds of popular elongated coins, which are collectible pieces made, usually, from legal-tender coins that are flattened in a machine and imprinted using special dies with a special logo or design.

Elongates may also include tokens and medalets.

The book has been revised and updated several times since its inaugural publication.

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Documentation in the first edition spans from elongates associated with the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago to those issued well into the 1960s.

The earliest elongated coins include those produced at the 1893 exposition in Chicago. In the years that followed, thousands of other landmarks would offer the coin-rolling equipment that could turn ordinary circulating coins into special souvenirs, many of them cataloged in the Martin-Dow reference.

“Elongated coins are one of the most popular areas of exonumia, and the pieces cataloged in Yesterday’s Elongateds constitute some of the classic core pieces found in the cabinets of collectors,” according to PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. It was natural that PCGS would provide full authentication, grading, and encapsulation of these important collectibles.”

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