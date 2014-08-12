PCGS offering 'crossover' opportunity at Long Beach Expo

The usual PCGS crossover grading fee will be waived on coins submitted at the September Long Beach Expo that do not crossover into PCGS holders.

Professional Coin Grading Service will offer a special opportunity for "crossover" service at the 2014 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Expo taking place Sept. 4 to 6.



The usual crossover grading fee will be waived on coins submitted at the show that do not crossover into PCGS holders.



"This is an excellent opportunity to submit your coins that have been graded by other third-party grading companies. If the coins do not meet PCGS standards and are not crossed over, you do not pay anything," PCGS President Don Willis said.



The criteria for the Long Beach Expo Crossover Special follow:

PCGS will accept coins in ANACS, ICG or NGC holders.

Each customer can submit a maximum of 500 crossovers.

The Crossover Special is not available for Show Express orders.

If a submitted coin qualifies for certification by PCGS, to the submitter's specification, the standard grading fee will apply plus 1 percent of the declared value of the coin in its final grade. If the coin does not cross, it will be returned in its original holder and only the PCGS handling fee will be charged.

Coins received by PCGS after 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, may not be completed by the end of the show. Please check with a PCGS Customer Service Representative at booth 807 for official cutoff information. Any submissions not completed at the show are subject to appropriate shipping and handling charges that are in addition to any grading or guarantee premium fees.

For additional information about the September 2014 Long Beach Expo Crossover special offer, contact PCGS Customer Service representatives at the PCGS booth during the Long Beach Expo or call 800-447-8848.