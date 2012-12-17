PCGS adds Colonial coins to price guide

Colonial coins, such as this 1652 New England shilling graded PCGS About Uncirculated 53, are now included in the free, online PCGS Price Guide.

Early American coins, from the early Massachusetts silver pieces of 1652 to private and regional issues produced in the early 19th century, have been added to the PCGS Price Guide for values of coins certified by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The new Colonial section is now part of the free online guide at www.PCGS.com/prices. The online guide contains more than 220,000 up-to-date prices for United States coins.

“Until now, there really hasn’t been a place to get up-to-date, accurate prices for Colonial coins,” said David Hall, co-founder of PCGS and president of Collectors Universe Inc., PCGS’s parent company. “This was a huge hole in the numismatic marketplace and we’re glad we could do the work and provide this important pricing information to the numismatic community. And, as with all areas of the PCGS Price Guide, Colonial prices will be constantly updated.”

The Colonials section of the PCGS Price Guide conveniently lists the average retail prices for the following categories:

Massachusetts silver coins (1652 to 1662)

Pre-1776 states coinage (1652 to 1774)

Pre-1776 private and regional issues (1616 to 1766)

French colonies (1670 to 1767)

Post-1776 states coinage (1776 to 1788)

Post-1776 private and regional issues (1778 to 1820)

Proposed national issues (1776 to 1787)

Washington pieces (1783 to 1800)

Fugio cents (1787)

The PCGS Price Guide is a companion to the PCGS CoinFacts database (www.PCGSCoinFacts.com), a source for information and images of Colonial, regular issue, Proof and pattern U.S. coins. PCGS is offering a limited-time savings of more than 35 percent on annual subscriptions to PCGS CoinFacts.

“From now through Jan. 31, 2013, the regular annual subscription price of $139.86 is reduced to only $99, a savings of over $40 a year. That’s the equivalent of $8.25 a month and a savings of over 35 percent [compared to] the usual monthly subscription rate of $12.95,” said PCGS CoinFacts President Ron Guth.

For additional information about PCGS and its services including the PCGS Price Guide and PCGS CoinFacts, visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at 800-447-8848. ¦