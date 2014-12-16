Bring your coins to FUN Show and you might end up on 'Pawn Stars'

The following is a media release from the Numismatic Guaranty Corp.:

The Pawn Stars casting team will be at the Numismatic Guaranty Corp. booth #1617 at the Florida United Numismatists Convention on Friday, Jan. 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to evaluate potential items for the hit History Channel show.

Show star Rick Harrison will make a special appearance during the casting along with NGC grading experts including NGC Chairman Mark Salzberg.

Pawn Stars is always on the lookout for sellers of unique and interesting historical items. If you have a rare item that you want to sell or pawn, now could be your chance to have Rick, Corey or the Old Man assess your valuable items and make you an offer you can’t refuse.

Sellers of all types of historical items are encouraged to come meet the casting producer. If you have coins, antiques, or any collectibles that you want to sell, then they want to meet you!

Interested people should be sure to bring the item with any accompanying paperwork or provenance. An item sheet, available on the NGC website, must be completed and brought to the casting.

The casting team will not be able to offer any appraisals. They will only be looking at items to see if they are appropriate to appear on the show. If you and your item qualify and are selected, you could meet the Harrisons and be on an episode of Pawn Stars.

The FUN Convention takes place Jan. 8 to 11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

