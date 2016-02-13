Patricia Nixon First Spouse gold coins ready Feb. 18

The maximum combined mintage for the Uncirculated 2016-W Patricia Nixon First Spouse $10 gold coin, illustrated, and Proof version is 10,000 coins.

The portrait of First Lady Patricia Nixon on the obverse of her $10 gold coin was designed by Richard Masters, one of the U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artists. Masters also designed the reverse.

Collectors can begin placing orders with the U.S. Mint on Feb. 18 for the 2016-W Proof and Uncirculated Patricia Nixon First Spouse $10 gold coins.

Sales by the United States Mint of Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Patricia Nixon First Spouse gold $10 coins are scheduled to begin at noon Eastern Time Feb. 18.

The maximum combined mintage of the half-ounce .9999 fine gold Proof and Uncirculated versions is 10,000 coins. Pricing for the coins, tied to the spot price of gold and subject to change, is expected to be posted on the Mint's website by the day before sales start.

The obverse portrait of Mrs. Nixon was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Masters and sculptured by a United States Mint sculptor-engraver, Donald Everhart II.

Connect with Coin World:

The reverse design features stylized figures standing hand in hand surrounding a globe, symbolizing Mrs. Nixon’s commitment to volunteerism around the world. The reverse, also designed by Masters, was sculptured by a U.S. Mint medallic sculptor, Jim Licaretz.

Pricing for the 2016 First Spouse series gold coins is in accordance with the U.S. Mint pricing schedule for gold and platinum coins, which is figured according to the Mint's Gold and Platinum Coin Pricing Grid.