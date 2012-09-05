Pasadena (Texas) Coin Club to host 51st annual show

The Pasadena (Texas) Coin Club will be holding its 51st annual coin show Nov. 23 to 25 at the Houston Hobby Marriott, 9100 South Interstate 45 (Gulf Freeway), Houston.

The show’s bourse floor will be open Friday, Nov. 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m; and Sunday, Nov. 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dealers at the show will offer to buy and sell many items, including U.S., world and ancient coins, medals and jewelry.

Parking at the show is free. Admission to the show costs $2 per person, with passes given for those wishing to enter the show on subsequent days. Young Numismatists 17 years old and younger and club members are admitted to the show free of charge.

Bourse tables remain available for $230 for the three days of the show.

For further information about the show or to reserve a bourse table, write to Pasadena Coin Club, P.O. Box 5404, Pasadena, TX 77508, telephone Kenneth Benson prior to the show at 281-487-3694, or email Benson at kbenson999@yahoo.com. ¦