Partrick Collection auctions postponed at consignor request

This 1792 Birch cent, Judd 4 and graded Mint State 65 red and brown, CAC, realized $2,585,000 in Heritage’s first auction of coins from the Donald Partrick Collection. The second, third and fourth Partrick auctions have been postponed.

DALLAS – Heritage Auctions has placed on hold the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Donald G. Partrick Collection Auctions at the request of Mr. Partrick’s family.

“Because the family has no immediate use for additional funds, and Don continues to delight in his collection, they proposed an extension agreement,” said Heritage Co-Chairman, James Halperin. “Don and his family are wonderful clients and a pleasure to work with, and we are very grateful for the trust they have placed in us. Therefore, we were happy to accommodate their wishes. We look forward to conducting the remaining Partrick auctions at a later date, to be determined.”

Remaining highlights include, among other treasures, the finest Brasher doubloon, as well as astonishing quality sets of New Jersey and Connecticut state coinage by die variety.

Donald Partrick and family issued the following statement: Mr. Donald G. Partrick wishes to thank Heritage Auctions for the outstanding catalogue and incredible results achieved for the sale of my coins, part 1. It was truly a wonderful experience. It exceeded my expectations and I look forward to my future sales with Heritage. I love my coins and would like to continue to enjoy them a while longer.

