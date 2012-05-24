Park Avenue Numismatics launches mobile website

Park Avenue Numismatics, a rare coin and precious metals dealer headquartered in Miami Beach, Fla., announced today the launch of a mobile version of its online rare coin and bullion mobile site, m.parkavenumis.com.

Inspired by an increasingly mobile society, this development was a natural progression for serving a tech-savvy customer base, according to Bob Green, president and CEO of Park Avenue.

“We’re constantly striving to stay at the forefront of technology, in order to help serve our on-the-go customers” Green said.“Rare coin and precious metal markets move quickly, and our customers need to stay up to date, wherever they may be at the time. The idea of a mobile website just makes sense.”

Features of Park Avenue’s mobile website application include:

• Access from any Internet-capable cellular phone.

• Access to inventory with real-time sync.

• Real-time purchasing.

• Click-to-connect and click-to-email features.

To download the application, go to m.parkavenumis.com. For more information about Park Avenue Numismatics, visit the firm’s website, www.parkavenumis.com, email the company at info@parkavenumis.com or telephone the firm toll free at 800-992-9881. ¦