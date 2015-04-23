PANS plans numismatic tour through Eastern Europe and Russia

Hermitage Museum’s numismatic department in Saint Petersburg, Russia (seen here on a 19th century postcard), is one of the stops on the 2015 PANS European tour.

The Polish American Numismatic Society (PANS) is organizing a grand European journey that will take participants through Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Russia. The trip will introduce participants to the rich numismatic and cultural heritage of Eastern Europe and Russia. The tour, titled “PANS Numismatic Educational Tour of Hands Across The Borders of Eastern Europe and Russia,” will take place Sept. 9 to 25. PANS president Les Rosik promises it to be a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

The trip includes a full schedule of numismatic sites, including a visit to the Numismatic Cabinet at the Hutten Czapski Money Museum in Krakow, Poland; the Royal Castle numismatic cabinet in Warsaw; the Warsaw National Museum’s numismatic department; the Warsaw Mint Museum; the Money Museum of the Bank of Lithuania in Vilnius, Lithuania; the National Museum in Riga, Latvia; the Bank of Estonia Museum in Tallinn, Estonia; the Hermitage Museum’s numismatic department in Saint Petersburg, Russia; and the Pushkin State Museum in Moscow; along with various non-numismatic stops and tours.

The price of the tour, which starts in Krakow, Poland, is $3,700. While the price includes the tour and tickets, the flight back from Moscow to Warsaw, and hotels along with breakfast and dinner, the price does not include airfare to Warsaw.

For more information concerning this tour, PANS invites interested parties to contact PANS treasurer Brett Irick at xr7gt@prodigy.net or Les Rosik at lesrosik@aol.com or call Rosik at 248-909-2670.

To make flight and land reservations for the trip, PANS recommends contacting Izabela at Amerpol Travel in Troy, Mich., at 248-743-2660.