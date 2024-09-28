Panels review comic coins and medal designs

This is is the recommended reverse design for the 2025 $50 gold Superman Proof coin.

The Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, respectively, recommended proposed designs Sept. 18 and 24 for the DC Comics Coin and Medals Program to launch in 2025 and for obverse and reverse designs for another of the Native American Code Talkers congressional gold medals, more than a dozen years in the making.

Beginning in 2025, in a three-year collaborative venture with DC Comics, the United States Mint will issue gold coins and silver and copper-nickel clad medals that celebrate comic art as a uniquely American art form.

The first year of the program will feature three iconic DC Comic Superheroes, starting with Superman, then Batman, and Wonder Woman.

The coins and medals for the first year of this program will feature the superhero characters in obverse designs by the Mint’s chief engraver, Joseph F. Menna.

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The reverse, designed by Mint medallic artists, will depict themes connecting the character and character’s story to American values and culture.

The Comic Art product line will include Proof half-ounce unalloyed gold $50 coins; 1-ounce and 2.5 ounce .999 fine silver medals; and Proof 1.2-inch diameter copper-nickel clad medals.

Each year of the program, three comic art character designs will be struck in gold and silver, with matching clad medals struck the following year. As initially planned, a total of nine DC Comics characters will be featured.

Menna explains, “Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster’s creation of Superman combined their personal interests, experiences, and aspirations with the broader cultural and social context of 1930s America.

“Superman’s enduring popularity is a testament to the character’s ability to resonate with audiences and adapt to changing societal norms and issues over the decades.”

Further, Menna details that, “Just as the yellow sun of Earth nurtured the Midwestern farmlands [Clark Kent] grew up on, it allowed Clark’s latent Kryptonian heritage to blossom, bestowing upon him powers beyond measure. Although there is no limit to what he could have accomplished with his superpowers alone, it was the values, moral compass, and basic human decency instilled in him by his adoptive parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent, that led him on the path to his destiny as Superman.

“He felt an overwhelming sense to help those in need and to strive to make the country, the world, and the universe better for all. As Superman, he wears the crest of the House of El on his chest, which coincidentally resembles the letter ‘S,’ but in fact is a Kryptonian symbol meaning ‘Hope.’ ”

Menna’s obverse illustrates “Superman flying over his family farm. The sun not only nurtures the farmland where a young Clark Kent was raised by his adoptive parents, but it is also the primary source that fuels his incredible powers.”

The collaboratively designed reverse “explores the ‘duality of identity’ inherent in the story of Superman and the concept of ‘the hero within.’ This design features Clark Kent as a young adult, deep in thought as he watches a plane fly overhead while his father, Pa Kent, looks on in the distance. Although still young, Clark is mature enough to be aware of his capabilities and to contemplate what is possible. Pa Kent is also aware that it is only a matter of time before Clark leaves home to fulfill his destiny.”

Congressional gold medal

The proposed designs for the congressional gold medal recognizing the Code Talkers of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe is the 31st of the 33 medals authorized under provisions of the Code Talkers Recognition Act of 2008, Public Law 110-420.

The medals recognize those Native Americans serving in military combat units during World Wars I and II who used their native languages to communicate.

The 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicate medals featuring whatever designs receive final approval from the Treasury secretary for the gold medal are eventually to be produced by the U.S. Mint for public sale.

The Navajo Nation was recognized in 2001 with a Code Talkers gold medal.

Both the CFA and CCAC recommend for the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe Code Talkers medal obverse a proposed design depicting World War I soldiers, including a code talker transmitting and writing information. Behind them, a warrior holds an eagle staff.

The reverse design both panels recommend features elements of the Lower Brule Sioux tribal seal.

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