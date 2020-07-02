Panels concur on designs for Larry Doby gold medal

The proposed designs illustrated are recommended by both the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for the Larry Doby congressional gold medal.

The Commission of Fine Arts June 18 and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee June 23 recommended the same obverse and reverse designs for the congressional gold medal recognizing Larry Doby.

The Doby gold medal was authorized under Public Law 115-322 “in recognition of his achievements and contributions to American major league athletics, civil rights, and the Armed Forces during World War II.”

On July 5, 1947, Larry Doby became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball’s American League.

After the Doby gold medal is presented by the congressional leadership to Doby’s family, the U.S. Mint will offer collectors 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal.

Recommendations

The Commission of Fine Arts and CCAC considered six proposed obverse and six proposed reverse designs before making their selections to be forwarded to Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

The CFA’s and CCAC’s recommended obverse, the preference of Larry Doby Jr., depicts a portrait of Larry Doby Sr. with a bat resting on his left shoulder and Hinchliffe Stadium in the background. The stadium, in Paterson, N.J., served as the home of Doby’s Newark Eagles of the Negro National League.

The recommended reverse of both preview panels and favored by Doby Jr., and based on a historic photo, depicts Doby Sr. embracing Cleveland Indians teammate Steve Gromek in 1948 after their World Series win.

Larry Doby Jr. provided the quote WE ARE STRONGER AS A TEAM, AS A NATION, AS A WORLD.

Doby Jr. recommended that the inscription ACT OF CONGRESS 2018 be removed from the reverse, since it already appears on the proposed obverse design.

