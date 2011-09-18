Panel recommends 2013 Presidential dollar designs

The Commission of Fine Arts recommended these four designs for the 2013 Presidential dollars, depicting William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson.

Members of the Commission of Fine Arts had little difficulty in quickly selecting their favored designs for the 2013 Presidential dollars from 41 images at their Sept. 15 meeting.

With little discussion and no debate, the panel agreed on designs for William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson.

In the process the panel showed a strong preference for profiles, urging facing-left profiles for three of the four coins. For McKinley, the 25th president, the panel supported a left profile. For Roosevelt, it backed another left profile. For Taft, it endorsed a three-quarter view of the 27th president. And for Wilson, it urged another left profile.

The recommendations now go to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who will have the final say on the designs. The same designs will be reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee at a Sept. 22 meeting.

Profiles have been the exception for the Presidential dollar series, which began in 2007. Mint official Kaarina Budow noted that the Mint was forwarding more designs, including profiles, because some members of the reviewing panels had requested them.

The Mint offered the panel 10 McKinley images, including two profiles; 11 Roosevelt images, including four profiles; 11 Taft images, including one profile; and nine Wilson images, including three profiles.

CFA members have been stronger in their requests for profiles, saying that they believed the presidents might look better in profile than in a frontal image. ¦