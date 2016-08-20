PAN's featured guest for its October show is retired U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti, who designed the Heraldic Eagle reverse for the American Eagle silver dollar series.

The edge of the Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar, shown, as well as the 2016-W Uncirculated version, will bear the designation 30TH ANNIVERSARY, incused on the edge.

Press release from the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists:

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists has completed arrangements to have retired U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti attend the PAN Fall Coin Show and Convention to be held Oct. 27 to 29 at the Monroeville Convention Center, a suburb of Pittsburgh. The fall show theme is “The American Silver Eagle, 30th Anniversary.”

Mercanti will be on the bourse floor Friday, Oct. 28, to sign copies of his book, American Silver Eagles: A Guide to the U.S. Bullion Coin Program. He will also be the featured speaker at the PAN banquet to be held Friday evening at the LeMont Restaurant overlooking the beautiful Pittsburgh skyline.

The PAN show competitive collector exhibit area will feature PAN president Tom Uram’s award winning five case exhibit that will display examples of each of the 30 dated years the popular American Eagle silver coins were produced. Mercanti’s eagle design has remained the dominant feature on the coin’s reverse.

The PAN Lecture Series will include numismatic notable personalities: Cliff Mishler, retired CEO Krause Publications, to address “Numismatic Publishing: Past, Present and Prognostication”; Dennis Tucker, publisher at Whitman Publications, to speak about “Hidden Profits in Modern U.S. Mint Silver and Gold Medals”; and conclude with Douglas Mudd, ANA Museum Curator, with the topic “The Olympic Games: History and Numismatics.”

The lectures are free and will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Inquiries are welcome at pancoins@gmail.com. More details and show schedule can be found on the PAN website at www.pancoins.org