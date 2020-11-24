PAN reports success with fall coin show

John Frost provides a lecture on the rarity of the 1894-S Barber dime to a socially distanced audience during the PAN Fall Coin Show.

Leaders and members of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists were determined to hold their fall coin show on the scheduled dates of Oct. 29 to 31.

The PAN board developed a detailed COVID-19 protocol and presented it to the Allegheny County Health Department and Monroeville Convention Center. The plan received approval, opening the way for the show to be held.

According to PAN officials, guidelines stipulated event attendance had to remain below a certain number. A larger hall was utilized to spread out participants and provide necessary spacing between dealers and vendors. COVID-19 registration forms were filled out by all in attendance each day. A registered nurse was on site for temperature checks before admission. Properly worn face masks were required for all.

Officials worked through difficulties such as short lead time for advertising and uncertainty about venue availability, which contributed to reduction in advance promotion.

In addition to the bourse, organized lectures were held on Friday and Saturday with John Frost of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club and the Barber Coin Collectors’ Society presenting talks including a very interesting one about the back story of the rarity of the 1894-S Barber dime. Simcha Kuritzky of the Maryland State Numismatic Association presented a talk on polymer notes.

The show also featured a collector exhibit area managed by exhibit chairman Tom Corey.

A limited PANKidZone program was offered. KidZone Chairman Malcolm Johnson prepared packets that included a penny folder, two rolls of wheat cents, various other coins, and PAN Auction Dollars.

Final numbers for show attendance totaled 149 dealers and helpers, 27 early birds and over 300 public attendees on each day of the three-day show, which is very similar to the pre-COVID attendance numbers, according to the organization. PAN officials report no notifications of adverse medical incidents related to the event within the 14-day window following the show.

