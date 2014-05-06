PAN receives grant from Washington County Community Foundation

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists has received a $13,000 grant from the Washington County Community Foundation.

According to PAN President Tom Uram in the May issue of the PAN journal, The Clarion, the funds received through the Enes and Harold Hockett Fund are being designated for educational purposes.

“All of our board donates their time to educational purposes with no remuneration,” Uram said. “When you see us at other shows promoting PAN, there is no cost to our organization.”

For more information on PAN, visit the club website.