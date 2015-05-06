PAN journal article examines five affordable early commems

Five classic, nearly forgotten U.S. commemorative coins are examined by collector Mark Benvenuto in the May issue of The Clarion, official journal of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists.

Benvenuto illustrates and discusses the World's Columbian Exposition half dollar, issued in 1892 and 1893; The 1923 Monroe Doctrine Centennial half dollar; the 1925 Stone Mountain Memorial half dollar; 1936 Long Island Tercentenary half dollar; and the commemorative half dollars featuring Booker T. Washington.

Benvenuto explains that either of the two World's Columbian Exposition half dollars could be acquired in lower Mint States grades for between $30 and $40 each; a Mint State Monroe Doctrine Centennial half dollar, about $75; a Mint State 63 Stone Mountain half dollar for under $100; a Mint State Long Island Tercentenary half dollar for about $11; and for less than $100 in grades up to MS-64, any of the 1946-1951 Booker T. Washington Memorial half dollars or Carver-Washington half dollars of 1951 to 1954.

In other articles, Thomas Uram addresses the growing popularity of curved coins among collectors. Collector Harry Waterson takes a look at a looped 1.5-inch bronze medal issued in 1923 to celebrate the life of Pennsylvania clothier John Wanamaker who was also founder of the First Penny Savings Bank and postmaster general under President Benjamin Harrison.

