PAN honors three at annual banquet, during Pittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists, host club of the American Numismatic Association’s first Fall National Money Show in Pittsburgh, held its annual banquet Friday, Oct. 14, at Pittsburgh’s LeMont restaurant.

Honored at the dinner were longtime PAN/ANA members Dick Duncan, John Eshbach and Gerald Kochel, each of whom was presented with a lifetime achievement award by PAN and special proclamations from the Pennsylvania State House, presented by Pennsylvania State Rep. John Maher.

Duncan was editor of The Clarion, the official publication of PAN, serving in that capacity for 25 years until recently handing over editorship to Richard Jewell.

Eshbach is a 2009 winner of the ANA’s highest honor, the Farran Zerbe Award. Eshbach has also been honored by the ANA in previous years as Outstanding Club Representative, Glenn Smedley Memorial Award winner and a Medal of Merit honoree.

Gerald Kochel is a Pennsylvania collector, exhibit judge and award-winning exhibitor who has placed exhibits in 39 consecutive ANA shows. He too is an ANA Glenn Smedley Award winner and Medal of Merit honoree.

For more information on PAN, visit the club’s website at www.pancoins.org. ¦