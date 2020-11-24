PAN Fall Coin Show offers attraction for everyone

A busy bourse floor and Living American History are key elements of the popular PAN shows held twice a year.

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists has been experiencing a continuing growth in its coin shows held twice a year.

The Fall Coin Show, which will be the final show for the organization in 2024, is scheduled for Oct. 17 to 19 at the Monroeville Convention Center in the Pittsburgh suburb of Monroeville.

A Thursday (October 17) noon ribbon cutting will welcome all public coin enthusiasts. Thursday evening will be the PAN Banquet booked at the iconic LeMont Restaurant overlooking the Pittsburgh city skyline.

Friday will feature the newly named Richard C. Jewell Lecture Series sponsored by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in memory of longtime PAN Clarion editor, board member, and accomplished numismatist Rich Jewell who died this summer. PAN is proud that Stack’s Bowers Galleries has offered this sponsorship in memory of Rich.

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ANA President Tom Uram will introduce a fine lineup of speakers and topics that will begin at 1 p.m. with Patrick Hipple from the Osborne Mint presenting “OPA Ration Tokens” followed by siege coin expert and author Dr. Lawrence Korchnak presenting “Real Rarities: World Coins with a Mintage of Less than 100”.

John Frost, Gobrecht Journal publisher will present ”The Many Faces of Liberty Seated” followed again by Frost as President of the Barber Coin Collectors’ Society presenting ”Collecting Barbers - Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow”.

PAN’s Living American History portrayers, Patrick McBride as Benjamin Franklin, Dennis Boggs as Abraham Lincoln, and Curt Radabaugh as Gen. George Washington will again be in attendance during the show.

The show floor also has an active coin club area that includes five Pittsburgh area coin clubs along with specialty coin clubs.

Saturday activity will include a gathering of the PA Area Token Collectors Organization (PATCO).

The PANKidZone registration begins at 11 a.m. with young collectors receiving cent folders to take to the tables of wheaties to search through. KidZone director Malcolm Johnson will present a talk “Collecting for Young Beginners” at noon.

More details and coin show information may be found on the PAN website www.PANcoins.org.

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