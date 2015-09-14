PAN commissions medals for Pope Francis visit to Washington

The Pope Francis medal in bronze with black enamel embellishment is available in 3-inch and 1.75-inch diameter sizes.

Gold and black enamel embellish the 1.75-inch and 3-inch medals struck at the Northwest Territorial Mint in .999 fine silver.

Pope Francis's Sept. 23 visit to Washington, D.C., is the focus of medals commissioned by Thomas Uram, Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists president.

The following news release is from the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists:

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists now have medals commemorating the September visit of Pope Francis to America. They are available for sale through the association website: www.pancoins.org.

PAN President Tom Uram presented the medal creation idea to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington at a meeting on Jan. 28, 2015. They agreed that such a wonderful idea should be done with a high level of quality and care. Tom immediately commissioned U.S. Mint sculptor and engraver Don Everhart to create the obverse and reverse of the medal. The artwork was put forward as time became critical. To be able to reach a design agreement and allow enough time for Don Everhart to sculpt it and get it into production became a formidable challenge.

The essence of the medal focuses on the Pope’s visit to Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2015. Don produced a beautiful image of Pope Francis that captures his warmth and charm on the obverse and a reverse that features three Washington, D.C., iconic domes, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, and the dome of the U.S. Capitol building.

The medals were produced at the Northwest Territorial Mint. The sizes and pricing are:

3-inch silver with black enamel and 24k gold embellishment, $450.

3-inch bronze with black enamel, $100.

1.75-inch silver with gold embellishment,$150.

1.75-inch bronze, $30.

The 3-inch medals are housed in a beautiful custom wood box. The 1.75-inch medals are presented in a descriptive bi-fold.

The Basilica of the National Shrine gift shop will have a 1.75-inch bronze version with a single Basilica dome reverse available for sale.

