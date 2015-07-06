US Coins
Palo Albums announces new business endeavors
- Published: Jul 6, 2015, 6 AM
The following is an announcement from Palo Albums
- Palo Albums is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Lindner and Davo product lines for distribution in the United States as of August 1. Lindner is a leading German manufacturer of stamp and coin products of exceptional quality. Davo is also a high quality line of hingeless albums from the Netherlands. We will be carrying their entire line of products at an everyday discounted level. In the future, we will have a new catalog that incorporates all three product lines. In the meantime, starting on July 15 you can view all our offerings on our website.
- We’ve moved! We have moved into a larger and more modern facility in the Chicago area close to the airport. We are still committed to providing the same high level of service as our customers have been accustomed to in the past. Our new address is 925 Tonne Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.
