Palladium Proof 2024-W American Eagle coin sales open

The obverse and reverse designs for the American Eagle palladium $25 coin series are executed in high relief, and the 2024-W edition became available Sept. 5.

Just over 13% of the maximum authorized mintage of Proof 2024-W American Eagle, High Relief palladium $25 coins were recorded sold by the United States Mint during the first day of public sales.

The numismatic product has a maximum release of 7,500 coins. The coins went on sale at noon Eastern Time on Sept. 5 at $1,600 per coin, subject to change with movement in the spot price of precious metals each coin contains.

Each $25 coin contains one troy ounce of .9995 fine palladium.

A household-order limit of 10 coins was in place during the first 24 hours of sale, after which the restriction was lifted.

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Bureau spokesman Michael White reported to Coin World Sept. 6 that first-day dales reached 1,008 coins, subject to audit.

Pricing is established according to the Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals, at https://catalog.usmint.gov/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-USM-Library/default/dwa1c07e02/images/PDFs/2024-Pricing-Grid.pdf.

The American Eagle Palladium Bullion Coin Act of 2010, Public Law 111-303, mandates the designs that appear on the obverse and reverse of the coin, reflecting the artistry of American sculptor Adolph A. Weinman.

The obverse design was repurposed from its original use beginning in 1916 as the obverse for the Winged Liberty Head dime.

The eagle reverse was rendered by Weinman in 1906 for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects gold medal, bestowed first in 1907.

That first recipient in 1907 of the AIA gold medal was British architect Sir Aston Webb.

The AIA gold medal is the highest award given by the AIA, given to recognize a body of work that has significantly influenced the practice and theory of architecture.

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