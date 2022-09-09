Palladium coin back on Mint’s schedule for Sept. 29

Public sales from the United States Mint for the limited-edition Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle $25 palladium coin have been rescheduled to Sept. 29.

Public sales by the United States Mint for the limited-edition Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle $25 palladium coin have been rescheduled for Sept. 29.

The original sales date was Sept. 8. The Mint’s online sales catalog moved the status to “To Be Determined” on Aug. 26, until the new release date was posted Sept. 6.

The Reverse Proof issue’s maximum release is limited to 7,500 coins, with an initial household-order limit of 10 coins.

No sooner had Coin World published in its Aug. 29 issue the scheduled Sept. 8 release date for the limited-edition Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin than the U.S. Mint removed the date from the product in its catalog schedule online and replaced the date with TBD, or “To Be Determined,” and a “Remind Me” button.

Pricing for the 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium coin will be established closer to the release date based on the spot price of the precious metal the coin contains. The closing spot price of palladium on the London Metals Market Sept. 6 was $2,033 an ounce.

Unlike a standard Proof coin that exhibits laser-frosted devices against mirror-polished fields, the Reverse Proof coin is struck with dies exhibiting select mirrored devices against laser-frosted fields.

The obverse design of the palladium coin uses the Winged Liberty Head from the dime series introduced in 1916 and used through 1945.

The reverse design of the palladium coin is from the American Institute of Architects gold medal.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter