5. Researcher concludes 1783 Nova Constellatio, Plain Obverse quint was the first U.S. coin: Extensive research points to the 1783 Nova Constellatio, Plain Obverse quint pattern as the first coin officially struck by authority of the U.S. government.

4. Rare and toned Morgan dollars star at Legend auction: Rare Morgan dollars, some of them spectacularly toned, drew bidders during Legend Rare Coin Auctions’s Regency XXII auction in Las Vegas.

3. Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set goes to ‘currently unavailable’ status in minutes: The U.S. Mint’s 10-coin Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set apparently sold out at the Mint website in a matter of minutes on Aug. 1 (but there's a surprise).

2. Legislation seeks John F. Kennedy commemorative silver dollar: John F. Kennedy has been depicted on the half dollar since 1964 and is on a Presidential dollar. Congress is considering a Kennedy silver dollar for 2020.

1. U.S. Mint will start selling palladium American Eagle bullion coins in September: When the U.S. Mint issues its first American Eagle bullion coin struck in .9995 fine palladium, it will be a West Point Mint product with no Mint mark.

